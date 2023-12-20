Gleason Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

