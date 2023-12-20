Gleason Group Inc. Buys 5,873 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $47.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

