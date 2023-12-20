Gleason Group Inc. Has $531,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gleason Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,931 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Intel Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $196.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.65, a P/E/G ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.