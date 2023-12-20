Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

