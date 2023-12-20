Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.12

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.12 and last traded at $58.12, with a volume of 6982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.78.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $770.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $54.12.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

