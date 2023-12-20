Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $21.97.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.