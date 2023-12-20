Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 154,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $147.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,666,022 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

