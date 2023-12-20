Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 132,380 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 132,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,963,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $108.20. 714,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,865. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

