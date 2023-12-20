Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 171,397 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 171,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.70. 41,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,471. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average is $66.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

