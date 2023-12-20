Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 174,216 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 174,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,502,000 after buying an additional 53,622,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,849,000 after buying an additional 22,190,712 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,033,000 after buying an additional 4,613,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of EEM traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,546,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,814,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

