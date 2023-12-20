G&S Capital LLC Acquires 4,370 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 610,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

