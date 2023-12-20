G&S Capital LLC Sells 141 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

G&S Capital LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $147.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.