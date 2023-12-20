G&S Capital LLC Sells 24,526 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,526 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for 1.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 38,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $73.52 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $76.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average is $62.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

