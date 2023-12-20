G&S Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

