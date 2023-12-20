Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Down 4.4%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.62 and last traded at $27.73. Approximately 352,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,344,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 415.79%.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

