HC Wainwright Raises Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $24.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MARA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of MARA stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 5.11. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.