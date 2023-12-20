Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys 87 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

REGN stock opened at $848.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $887.94. The stock has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $817.80 and its 200 day moving average is $794.72.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

