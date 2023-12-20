Heartland Bank & Trust Co Grows Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for about 0.8% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

