Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $766,000 Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.08.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $1,972,981.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,354,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,160 shares of company stock valued at $27,162,391 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $635.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.63 and a 12 month high of $647.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $516.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.83.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

