Heartland Bank & Trust Co Raises Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up 1.4% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.2 %

Synopsys stock opened at $558.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $515.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.81. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.25 and a twelve month high of $573.77. The company has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

