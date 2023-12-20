Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $409.16 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $409.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.36 and a 200-day moving average of $371.39.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

