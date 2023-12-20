Horizons Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RFG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:RFG opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $41.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Profile
Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.
