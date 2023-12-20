Horizons Wealth Management Buys 4,085 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagstone Financial Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $50.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0873 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

