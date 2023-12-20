Horizons Wealth Management Grows Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF makes up about 0.6% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBTE. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 28,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 212.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 527,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTE opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

