Horizons Wealth Management Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management owned 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after acquiring an additional 123,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,327 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 89,149 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,413,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after buying an additional 217,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $20.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

