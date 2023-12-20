Horizons Wealth Management Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0632 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

