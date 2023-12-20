Horizons Wealth Management Purchases 3,153 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSMS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000.

BSMS stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

