Horizons Wealth Management Sells 550 Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Horizons Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIZ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 305.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CIZ opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

