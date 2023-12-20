Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Trimmed by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.
Humana Stock Performance
Shares of Humana stock traded down $8.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $455.47. The company had a trading volume of 408,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,520. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Humana Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.
Humana Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
