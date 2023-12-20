ICON (ICX) Price Up 1.9% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $244.10 million and $5.12 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 974,838,484 coins and its circulating supply is 974,838,525 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

Buying and Selling ICON

