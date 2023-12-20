IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 12,617 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.16% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.31. 2,482,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

