IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 236,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.62. 314,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,695. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

