IMC Chicago LLC Buys New Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 271,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPXL. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,281,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 211,049 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 200,588 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 7,218.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 67,206 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Down 0.5 %

SPXL stock opened at $103.98 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $58.61 and a 52-week high of $104.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

