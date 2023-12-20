IMC Chicago LLC Sells 1,740,999 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

IMC Chicago LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 77.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 520,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740,999 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $96,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPDN opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $16.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.