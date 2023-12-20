Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1309 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $206.54 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

