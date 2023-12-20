Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 2,097 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,184 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust boosted its position in Target by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth about $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Target by 27.3% during the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.15. 685,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

