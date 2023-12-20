Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $17.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.04. 2,867,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,335,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average is $93.77. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

