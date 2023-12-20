Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

DE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.04. The company had a trading volume of 341,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $110.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.99. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

