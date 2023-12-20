Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $99.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,307. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $108.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.82.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

