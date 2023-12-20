Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $108.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

