IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Increases Dividend to GBX 7 Per Share

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IntegraFin Trading Down 0.7 %

IHP opened at GBX 294.60 ($3.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £976.07 million, a PE ratio of 2,480.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 243.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 0.01. IntegraFin has a 12-month low of GBX 208.73 ($2.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 334.85 ($4.23).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans; and simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services.

Featured Articles

