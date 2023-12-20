Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 578,619 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intel were worth $87,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,873,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,797,273. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a PE ratio of -116.65, a PEG ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $47.27.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

