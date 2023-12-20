International Biotechnology to Issue Dividend of GBX 13.90 (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

International Biotechnology Stock Performance

IBT stock opened at GBX 634 ($8.02) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 587.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 623.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market cap of £248.15 million, a P/E ratio of 598.66 and a beta of 0.18. International Biotechnology has a twelve month low of GBX 548 ($6.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 744 ($9.41).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Caroline Gulliver acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 573 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of £14,325 ($18,116.86). 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Biotechnology

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

