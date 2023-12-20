International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,655,000 after buying an additional 159,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.57 and a 200-day moving average of $143.96. The company has a market capitalization of $147.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

