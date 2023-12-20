Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $84.75 and last traded at $84.58, with a volume of 1822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.11.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDP. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.