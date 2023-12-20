Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $84.75 and last traded at $84.58, with a volume of 1822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.22.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.11.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- What should your portfolio look like in 2024?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- FuelCell Energy could be turning a corner
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.