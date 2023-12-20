Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 469,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 194,471 shares.The stock last traded at $18.01 and had previously closed at $18.10.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 47,942 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 781,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.