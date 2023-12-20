Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $167.46 and last traded at $167.40, with a volume of 959298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.63.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
