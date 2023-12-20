Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.0% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $409.16 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $409.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $377.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.39.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

