Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $409.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.39. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $409.28.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

