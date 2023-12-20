Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up about 2.2% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $98.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.87.
About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
